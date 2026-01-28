“Chile to end the blueberry season three weeks early as supplies from Morocco and Spain remain limited”

© abb growers

The Peruvian blueberry season has entered its final phase. Fred Douven of abbGrowers looks back on a good season. "We received higher volumes than in previous years, not only in absolute terms after the El Niño years, but also percentage-wise compared with the United States and Asia."

"I personally found the quality of Peruvian berries to be slightly lower than in other years. Certainly not everything was substandard, but the country is becoming more mature in its cultivation, which also means there are older plots producing a softer berry," Fred continues. "All in all, however, we saw a very consistent season, without too many price extremes, either upwards or downwards."

"By now, it is almost entirely Chile that is setting the tone in the blueberry market. I think the quality from Chile is average to good. The new varieties have generally improved the quality of Chilean berries, although, of course, older varieties are also still present on the market."

"Prices at the start of the Chilean season were very strong, but have now eased somewhat. In general, sales are moving quickly, and there are no large stocks in the market. Those holding stocks may have misjudged the situation," Fred continues. "Demand, including from Dutch retail, has been very good, and I am therefore looking forward to the upcoming European season."

"Chile is expected to leave the market around three weeks earlier than initially anticipated. I therefore expect prices to rise again after Fruit Logistica in Berlin. Morocco and Spain have both had bad luck with the weather, which has constrained supply. In addition, prices there are extremely high."

As a broader trend in the berry market, Fred points to the large influx of new breeders and varieties. "New varieties are increasingly being introduced without extensive production trials, after which growers are left to separate the wheat from the chaff themselves. This requires patience to see how the varieties ultimately perform. I also find it striking how many varieties are being introduced in the low-chill segment, and how few high-chill varieties. That is something that really needs more attention."

