Intensive year for EuroFruitPorts driven by warehouse expansion and new WMS

2025 has been an intense but generally positive year for EuroFruitPorts. This is according to Jan Simons of the Antwerp-based logistics provider. "It was a particularly busy year, mainly due to the expansion of the warehouse and the implementation of a new warehouse management system (WMS). This brought the necessary operational challenges, but overall, we can be satisfied."

The warehouse expansion took place within the existing premises, increasing total storage capacity by around 15–20 per cent. "We went from about 5,500 to 6,500 pallet spaces," Jan explains. "The commissioning was deliberately phased throughout the year so that we would not experience any disruption to our operational processes. Ultimately, mid-November was the target to be fully ready, and we succeeded. Our peak period runs from mid-November to mid-January, and during that time, you want to take as little risk as possible."

© EuroFruitPorts

Peak period full of challenges

That end-of-year period is traditionally the busiest phase of the year for EuroFruitPorts. "That is when volumes are highest and, at the same time, the challenges are greatest," Jan continues. "Finding transport becomes more difficult, and fruit quality comes under greater pressure due to weather conditions. All of this combined makes it a complex period, during which we have to be fully prepared." This year, the pressure was felt again, particularly in the months from November to January.

EuroFruitPorts was founded in Antwerp in 2013. The company is a joint venture between Euroports and Compagnie Fruitière. "One party handles the goods, the other owns them, so EuroFruitPorts is largely specialised in bananas. From that cooperation, the need to further expand capacity also arose. We also have a number of smaller customers from the fresh produce sector."

In addition to the physical expansion, the WMS was also renewed. "That was necessary, but it is always an exciting process," Jan acknowledges. "You never know in advance how smoothly everything will run, and it requires a lot from the staff to adapt. For the team, this therefore meant a long period of additional pressure. Nevertheless, we are more than satisfied. There have, of course, been minor issues, but overall the implementation went extremely well. Even investments such as the goods lift, which had been in doubt beforehand, turned out well. It ultimately proved to be a very good investment."

© EuroFruitPorts

Growth in 2026

For 2026, EuroFruitPorts is cautiously looking toward further optimisation, not so much by continuously attracting new customers, but rather through seasonal additions. "In November, December, and January, we are still fully booked. We cannot simply add customers with a fixed weekly supply during that period, not even with new construction. That is why we look at seasonal products such as onions and potatoes, which fall outside our peak months. For customers specialising in products outside our peak period, we can certainly offer solutions."

Jan therefore sees the company's position as solid. "We have been around for 13 years now and have become an established business. There will always be challenges, but that is simply part of what we do. We have sufficient knowledge and experience in-house to provide good service every season. In the end, that remains the most important thing."

EuroFruitPorts is also present at the upcoming Fruit Logistica. The company can be found on the joint Port of Antwerp-Bruges stand: Hall 26, stand E-46

