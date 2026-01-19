Bananas grown in Hérault department

In the Hérault department, near Montpellier, a French farm is now producing bananas locally, in an unheated greenhouse. After five years of experimentation with an agronomic research organization, the first two tons of marketable harvest were produced last year.

The project is based on a better-insulated greenhouse that will stabilize growing conditions, despite the lack of heating. In winter, production stops naturally to protect the plants, as bananas are sensitive to the cold. Two varieties have been tested, including one that is more resistant to low temperatures.

Most of the produce is now sold locally, with storage and transport still being a concern. This success has attracted the interest of many professionals, including those from outside the region.

At the same time, other exotic fruits (papayas, mangoes, avocados) are being tested. While historical crops remain the economic priority, this diversification is part of a strategy to adapt to climate change, with a medium-term aim of increasing the area devoted to bananas.

Source: rtsfm.com