Jerónimo Martins’ 2025 sales up 7.6%

Splurge & save: High-Low shopping is the food and drink trend influencing Brits' baskets this January

Ocado Retail reported: "According to Ocado's study of 2,000 Brits, ingredients shoppers prefer to splurge on include extra virgin olive oil (35%), butter (34%) and eggs (32%). Premium Tomatoes (24%) also featured highly, as well as honey (21%), whilst proteins topped the overall list with fresh meat (58%) and fresh fish (37%) in first and second place. Further Ocado data and consumer research statistics: Searches for Isle of Wight Tomatoes up 92% YoY. Sales of Ocado British White Potatoes up 75% YoY and 13% MoM. Sales of Ocado Organic Baking Potatoes up 36% YoY".

Source: ocadoretail.com

Aldi and Albert Heijn gain market share in the Netherlands

In 2025, Aldi and Albert Heijn were the biggest winners in terms of market share in the Dutch market, while Jumbo continued to lose ground. This is according to new figures from NielsenIQ, which, however, do not take all supermarket chains into account.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Italian shoppers choose NaturaSì, Eurospin, Aldi and local grocers

An annual survey by Italian consumer association Altroconsumo has crowned organic supermarket chain NaturaSì as the favourite national supermarket/hypermarket chain in Italy in terms of product quality. While Esselunga was recognised for its efficiency, organisation, and short checkout times, Ipercoop and Coop excelled in the quality of their fruit, vegetables, and private-label products. Eurospin and Aldi led the ranking of discount stores, with 'excellent' scores of 76 points, thanks to their combination of affordability and increasing quality. Local chains generally received the most positive feedback.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Pakistan: inDrive launches grocery delivery with Krave Mart

inDrive reported: "inDrive, a global mobility and services platform, has expanded its services in Pakistan with the launch of inDrive.Groceries by Krave Mart. The grocery delivery feature will be available in Karachi, with plans to expand to other cities in further. Users can choose from a wide selection of over 7,500 grocery items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, snacks, beverages, and other daily essentials".

Source: blog.indrive.com

Scottish Budget falls short for independent retailers, says Bira

Independent retailers across Scotland have been left disappointed by the Scottish Budget, with the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) warning that the measures announced fall short of what is needed to protect high streets from further decline.

Source: talkingretail.com

Greece: Supermarkets' bumper year

Supermarkets took in last year over €1bln more than in 2024, as their turnover reached €16.24bln from €15.16bln in 2024, an increase of 7.1%. Fresh and bulk products recorded the largest percentage increase in sales in 2025 compared to 2024, by 10.1%.

Source: ekathimerini.com

UK: M&S is now the fastest growing retailer for families as it expands value range with more family favourites at lower prices

M&S reported: "Sales of M&S value lines, including Remarksable Value, Dropped & Locked, Bigger Pack, Better Value, are up 20% in Q3, with bestsellers including Loose Bananas, 90p, family size Lasagne (1.5kg), £9.00 and Free-Range Eggs (12), £3.30".

Source: corporate.marksandspencer.com

UK: Aldi wins Cheapest Supermarket of the Year for a record breaking fifth time

It's official - Aldi was Britain's cheapest supermarket in 2025. The discount retailer has taken the crown of 'Which? Cheapest Supermarket of the Year' for the fifth consecutive year, making it the only supermarket to achieve this milestone.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

Portugal: Jerónimo Martins' 2025 sales up 7.6%, to €36bln

Portuguese retail group Jerónimo Martins has reported preliminary total 2025 sales of €36bln, a 7.6% increase from 2024, with like-for-like (LFL) sales up 2.5%. Fourth-quarter sales rose by 8.7%, to €9.5bln, with LFL sales increasing by 3.0%. Poland: Despite intense competition amidst moderating food inflation (averaging 4.7% for the year), Biedronka's sales in the local currency grew by 5.9% (LFL 1.9%), reaching €25.3bln (+7.5% in euro), further solidifying its market share. In Portugal, where food inflation averaged 2.8% in 2025, Pingo Doce sales grew 5.3%, to €5.3bln (LFL 4.0%, excluding fuel). In Colombia, food inflation averaged 5.2% for the year. Local-currency sales for supermarket chain Ara grew 17.4% (LFL 5.8%), reaching €3.2bln (+13.2% in euro).

Source: esmmagazine.com

Placer.ai: Fresh format grocers saw largest bump in foot traffic in 2025

Foot traffic increased across all grocery store formats in 2025, according to the latest Placer.ai data, with fresh format grocers seeing the largest gains. Fresh format stores posted double-digit year-over-year foot traffic increases in the final two quarters of the year, rising 10.5% in Q3 and 10.9% in Q4. They also recorded a 9.8% year-over-year increase in Q2 and a 7.1% gain in Q1.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Grocery Outlet consolidates buying and merchandising operations

Grocery Outlet will integrate its merchandising and purchasing operations following the retirement of Steve Wilson, EVP and chief purchasing officer. His final day with the company will be March 20. Matt Delly, who joined Grocery Outlet in 2025 as chief merchandising officer, will assume leadership over the company's purchasing and merchandising functions as chief merchandising and purchasing officer.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Argentina: Cencosud provides FY2026 Guidance and Investment Plan

Cencosud reported: "For 2026, the Company expects consolidated revenues of USD 18,413mln and adjusted EBITDA of USD 1,815mln, with double-digit margins in Chile, Peru and the United States, driven by operational improvements and expansion across all its markets. Within this context, Cencosud announced an Investment Plan of approximately USD 600mln for 2026, a level similar to the previous year. During 2026, the Company expects to open 20 new stores across various formats, adding more than 42,000 m² of sales floor space, including 17 supermarkets, 7 of which will be The Fresh Market stores in the United States".

Source: cencosud.com

US: Consumer Price Index - December 2025

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The index for fruits and vegetables rose 0.5% over the year.

Source: bls.gov

Canada: Healthy Planet announces new store in Etobicoke, Ontario

Healthy Planet has announced the upcoming grand opening of its newest location in Etobicoke on February, 20. The 14,000 sq. ft. store will feature a curated selection of organic produce, organic and natural groceries, vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition products and natural beauty essentials.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

US: Armada appoints Todd LeBlanc as President of Armada's McDonald's Business Unit and Sarah Wilkes as Chief Marketing Officer

Armada announced three strategic executive appointments, further reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerated growth across Armada Supply Chain Solutions. Todd LeBlanc has been appointed President of Armada's McDonald's Business Unit, Sarah Wilkes has joined Armada as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Rick Rover has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Source: globenewswire.com