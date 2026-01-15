Primafrio opens logistics center in Lleida

The Primafrio Group has established a logistics center in Lleida, a strategic location that strengthens its presence in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula and improves its access to major European routes.

The new centre, located on a 15,000 m² site in the Vilapark Industrial Estate in Vilanova de la Barca, features office spaces and a 1,500 m² refrigerated warehouse designed for cross-docking, groupage, and consolidation of temperature-sensitive goods bound for Europe. It has 10 loading bays, a secure parking area for vehicles, and dedicated spaces for drivers and staff, ensuring a modern, comfortable operational environment.

© primafrio

Its strategic location, just 8 kilometers from the A-2 motorway (Madrid-Barcelona), provides direct access to key logistics hubs across the Iberian Peninsula. From this site, groupage and consolidation of fruit and vegetable shipments are coordinated, primarily from Lleida and nearby areas. This proximity to stone-fruit, pear, and apple production zones, along with their corresponding fruit and vegetable centers, enables faster, more efficient service for local companies. Additionally, the center supports other regions across the peninsula, especially for exports to Europe, with two main routes: one to the United Kingdom and Benelux, and another to Germany, Austria, and Italy.

Lleida's facilities complement the Primafrio Group's existing 9 logistics centers, covering over 1.5 million m², including 182,000 m² of refrigerated storage and 25,000 m² of frozen storage. The Group operates a fleet of over 3,000 trucks, serving more than 29 European countries.

During peak periods, this new center will create up to 25 direct jobs, further demonstrating Primafrio's commitment to supporting the local economy and creating value in the regions where it operates.

With this opening, the Primafrio Group is promoting a connected model that integrates its own logistics centres and fleet, and the most advanced technology to guarantee an optimised and responsible supply chain, based on comprehensive solutions that ensure continuous monitoring and complete traceability in real time.

This centre enhances Primafrio Group's logistics network across Europe, which it operates using its own infrastructure. This improves operational efficiency, shortens transit times, and strengthens its status as an international leader in temperature-controlled transport.

For more information:

Grupo Primafrio

Autovía del Mediterráneo, km 596

30840 Alhama

Murcia

Tel: +34 968 309 187

Fax: +34 968 694 768

primafrio.com