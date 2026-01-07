Brazil develops potato cultivar for industrial frying

Embrapa has developed a new potato cultivar, BRS F21, aimed at meeting the requirements of both growers and processors, combining productivity, disease resistance, and performance in industrial frying. The cultivar is the result of more than a decade of work under the Potato Genetic Improvement Program and is informally known as "Braschips" due to its suitability for chip production.

"This cultivar is well suited to industrial processing because it brings together two factors that signal excellent frying quality," explains researcher Giovani Olegário of Embrapa Hortaliças (DF). "The high dry-matter content means the tubers contain less water, resulting in chips that are drier and crispier. At the same time, the low sugar content prevents caramelization, producing a lighter, more uniform color that consumers prefer."

BRS F21 has a firm texture, characteristic flavour, light-yellow flesh, and an oval tuber shape, supporting uniform frying results. The cultivar shows low incidence of physiological disorders such as internal discoloration and cracking, which reduces losses during processing and supports higher industrial yield. Trials carried out with industry partners showed consistent performance in both chip and shoestring potato applications, and the cultivar has moved into larger-scale evaluations with growers supplying the processing sector.

The cultivar has shown high productivity and stable performance across Brazil's main potato-producing regions, including the Triângulo Mineiro. According to Olegário, the slightly longer production cycle allows greater starch accumulation in the tubers, aligning with industry requirements. He notes that desiccation followed by an interval of around 10 days before harvest allows sugars to convert into starch, supporting lighter frying colour. Monitoring dry matter and frying quality close to harvest remains important to determine optimal harvest timing.

A key feature of BRS F21 is resistance to potato virus Y (PVY), one of the most damaging diseases affecting potato production in Brazil. "This disease is known as mosaic and causes yellowing and weakening of the plant, significantly reducing the yield of crops," said Olegário. Because potatoes are propagated through tubers, resistance to PVY also helps maintain seed quality over successive cycles. The cultivar also demonstrated resistance to late blight and black spot, common foliar diseases in southern Brazil.

BRS F21 adds to Embrapa's portfolio of potato cultivars developed for different market segments under tropical and subtropical conditions. "When we generate cultivars, we consider consumer satisfaction, through approval in the field and industry, to obtain quality products that meet different demands," explains Caroline Castro, leader of the Potato Genetic Improvement Program.

The breeding work is carried out through collaboration between Embrapa Clima Temperado (RS) and Embrapa Hortaliças, with evaluations conducted at experimental stations in Santa Catarina and Pelotas, alongside assessments by growers and processors in different regions of Brazil.

Source: SeedWorld