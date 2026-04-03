Bangladesh expands sweet potato exports to Japan

Sweet potatoes grown in the char areas of Bogra's Sariakandi upazila in Bangladesh are entering export markets, including Japan. The crop, previously produced for subsistence, is now being cultivated for export.

A Japanese company, Naruto Japan Company Limited, is sourcing products directly from growers. According to the Upazila Agriculture Department, the cultivation target for the current season was 480 hectares, with actual planted area reaching 485 hectares. Around 150 bighas are allocated to the project.

The company has agreements with 120 farmers in the Narchi and Godagari chars, focusing on the Kokoi-14 variety. Under the programme, seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides are supplied, while farmers cover labour and harvesting costs.

Purchase prices have increased from US$6.32 per maund last year to US$7.08–7.63 this season. Yield levels are reported at 250 to 300 maunds per acre, with revenue reaching up to US$2,180.

"With a production cost of about 15,000 BDT per bigha and a selling price of 60,000 BDT, we can make a profit of 45,000 BDT in just 120 days," said farmer Faltu Mia.

The company processes the crop into products, including boiled snacks, chips, sweets, and frozen items.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, soil conditions in the char areas support the cultivation of this crop. The Kokoi-14 variety is suited for consumption with the skin, unlike traditional varieties.

Source: Business Times