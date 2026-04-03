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Lebanon imports Egyptian potatoes to stabilise prices

Lebanon's Ministry of Agriculture has introduced measures to stabilise the potato market and reduce pressure on consumers, including the import of limited quantities from Egypt in coordination with Bekaa farmers.

The initiative follows a recent campaign and is intended to limit price fluctuations until local production from Akkar enters the market in early April, with full availability expected by mid-month.

Potatoes will be sold at a maximum of LBP 400,000 per 10 kilograms (US$4.47).

The ministry stated that the measure forms part of a broader plan to support purchasing power, maintain market balance, and prevent market distortion, while supporting food security.

Source: Aman

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