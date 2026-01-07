“We are pleased to resume mandarin supplies from Egypt and Israel in January”

In the citrus market, mandarin supply is still limited at the moment, according to Tom Leenheer of Van Ooijen Citrus. "Spanish and Moroccan clementines are available, and demand for clementines is currently good. In the first week of January, we will start with Nadorcott from Morocco, Tango mandarins from Egypt under our El Arte brand, and Orri from Israel under our El Arte and Joyita brands."

"Oranges are currently available from Spain. The supply is not excessive, so prices are at reasonable levels, while demand for oranges remains at a normal level. In addition to Spanish lemons, Egyptian lemons are also being offered extensively. Demand for lemons has picked up somewhat over the past week. Currently, we are also offering Turkish and Israeli Star Ruby grapefruits, which are available at a wide range of prices on the market. Grapefruit sales are currently very slow," the importer says.

He does not believe that the mild weather is detrimental to citrus sales. "There is not much other fruit available at the moment besides the standard hard fruit range, so customers know where to find us for good clementines. In recent weeks, we have been able to work very well with Moroccan Berkane clementines."

An upturn in the market in the run-up to the festive season is also not expected, according to Tom. "We do not expect much from it, but we will see what comes our way. Normally, Christmas is no longer a very busy period for us. Easter is much busier, and trade is far more active then. We are pleased to be starting with Egypt and Israel again in January. Both our customers and we are very much looking forward to that."

