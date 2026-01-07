Higher production for Portuguese grapes

There has been more production for the Portuguese grape season this year, although there was a delay for the season start, says António Garcia, country manager for Portuguese grape exporter Vale da Rosa: "This year's grape season has shown a positive evolution. We registered a 12% increase in production volume compared to the 2024 campaign, along with a more stable fruit quality, which has contributed to a more consistent and market-ready supply. The 2025 weather conditions caused a delay of approximately ten days in the start of the production cycle. As a result, there was a significant concentration of harvesting and availability of volume during August, creating logistical and operational pressure across the supply chain."

© Vale Da Rosa

Overall, demand for grapes has increased, which was also felt in the export markets for Vale Da Rosa, Garcia explains. "Demand continues to grow steadily throughout the year, supported by consumers' preference for seedless varieties and higher-quality table grapes. The market remains dynamic, although increasingly competitive as more companies invest in this category. This season, we also registered very positive consumer feedback from our new Pick&Go format, which had its successful debut in Tesco stores in both the UK and Ireland, boosting visibility and reinforcing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat grape options."

© Vale Da Rosa

According to Garcia, seedless varieties are becoming more popular with the years: "Recent trends show a clear shift toward premium seedless varieties, improved post-harvest handling, and more sustainable packaging solutions. There is also strong growth in on-the-go and convenience-driven formats, with the Pick&Go launch being a clear example of how retailers are responding to consumer expectations for portability, freshness, and ease of use."

© Vale Da Rosa

"The sector continues to experience growth, which increases pressure on differentiation and cost control. Key challenges include rising competition, climate-related production variability, and the need for consistent quality. These challenges are being addressed through improved agronomic planning, investment in more resilient varieties, optimization of harvest windows, and reinforcing technical and commercial partnerships. Expectations remain positive. We expect to consolidate growth, strengthen market presence, and support increased consumer engagement across key markets," Garcia concludes.

