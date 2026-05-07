British Tomato Fortnight 2026 to focus on tomato snacking campaign

British Tomato Fortnight will return from 1 to 14 June 2026, focusing this year on tomatoes as a snack product. The campaign will highlight flavour, versatility, health benefits, and sustainability linked to British-grown tomatoes, while targeting increasing consumer demand for healthier snack options.

The campaign will position tomatoes as a snack suitable for multiple occasions, including lunchboxes, wine pairings, and football viewing during the World Cup period in June. Organisers will also promote the benefits of choosing British produce, including reduced food miles, support for the UK economy, and health-related messaging.

© British Tomato Growers’ Association

The campaign, led by Jack and Grace Communications, will continue to highlight British tomato growers and production methods.

Veg Power will again collaborate on the initiative by developing family-focused recipes designed to encourage children to eat more vegetables and support healthier eating habits.

British Tomato Fortnight will also feature snack-focused recipes developed by Scottish author and creator Flora Shedden, alongside influencer-led tomato snack ideas linked to the World Cup, including bruschetta and tomato feta bites. Growers will also share information about tomato production and consumption preferences.

For the first time, British Tomato Fortnight will host a farmers' market-style stand at the Great British Farm Fest from 22 to 24 July. Organisers expect around 60,000 visitors to attend, with opportunities to meet growers, sample tomatoes, and explore snack ideas.

Partnerships with brands including Northern Pasta Co and Charlie and Lola will focus on flavour pairings and encouraging children to eat more tomatoes.

The campaign will also continue its "Toms Drops" initiative, where curated boxes of British tomatoes are sent to chefs, influencers, broadcasters, and content creators to increase discussion around British tomatoes across radio, television, and digital platforms.

Campaign activity has already started and will continue through July with recipes, grower stories, giveaways, partnerships, and influencer content promoting British tomatoes throughout the summer season.

© British Tomato Growers’ AssociationFor more information:

Nathalie Key

British Tomato Growers' Association

Tel: +44 (0) 7462 892287

Email: [email protected]

www.britishtomatoes.co.uk