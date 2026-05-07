Moldova’s April grape exports rise despite storage concerns

According to the database of the Moldova Fruct Association, Moldova's grape exports in April 2026 were not a record for the month during the current decade. In April 2022 and 2023, external shipments of grapes reached around 1.4 thousand tons and 1.8 thousand tons, respectively.

However, compared with the previous two years, April 2026 exports were higher. This comes despite quality concerns linked to grapes harvested during the rainy period in 2026, which did not favour long-term storage.

According to market discussions within the sector, growers appear to have held back stocks until the final month of the marketing season in anticipation of higher purchase prices. Based on conversations in the industry, those price expectations were not met.

Even so, the exported grapes remained in suitable condition for long-distance shipments, including exports by sea to Iraq.

Source: Logos Press