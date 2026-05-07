“Cooler weather slows watermelon sales as yellow melons and Piel de Sapo fetch strong prices”

Spanish summer fruit volumes are increasing, but with the weather deteriorating in north-western Europe, sales are slowing somewhat. "It's getting a bit colder here, and you notice that immediately in sales," observes Pieter de Ruiter of 4 Fruit Company. "As a result, like many of my colleagues here in Barendrecht, I have to slow things down a bit, and the Spaniards start looking for alternative markets. That does not make things any easier."

"From Spain, prices of 1.20-1.30 euros per kilo are being asked for good-quality seedless watermelons, but those are prices we are struggling to achieve here. There are also plenty of Moroccan Dumara watermelons on offer at 0.90-1 euro, so those are more likely to be picked up by the ethnic trade at the moment. They may contain some pith, but they taste good and are considerably cheaper."

© 4 Fruit Company

© 4 Fruit Company

The first yellow-fleshed watermelons are also starting to arrive. "The first are now being harvested in Spain, and we expect to receive the first volumes next week. There is demand for them, and several buyers are already showing interest, but they come at a premium price," says Pieter. "We are also starting with Galia melons. Overseas supply is limited, and sales are going well, especially for the larger sizes. The smaller ones are lagging somewhat behind."

"What is performing remarkably well is the sale of yellow melons. There are far fewer available from overseas, and good prices are being paid for the first Spanish ones. Cantaloupe melons, both from Spain and overseas, are scarce, and high prices are being paid for them. The price of Spanish Piel de Sapo is also very solid at 1.80-1.90 euros."

"We are also receiving increasing volumes of stone fruit on a daily basis. However, sales are not particularly strong yet. The fruit is still quite small, firm, and immature, with sweetness still developing. We are trying to achieve 17 euros for apricots (loose 5 kg) for AAA quality, 15 euros for AA quality, and for flow-packed fruit, 16 euros for B grade and 14-15.50 euros for C grade. Furthermore, with bell peppers, we are dealing with the final Spanish volumes, but that is really the last phase, as there are already plenty of Dutch peppers available. We expect to continue with Spanish courgettes for another four weeks or so."

For more information:

Pieter de Ruiter

4Fruit Company

Handelsweg 30

2988 DB Ridderkerk

+31 (0) 180 641902

[email protected]

www.4fruitcompany.nl