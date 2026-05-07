Suterra acquires Vestaron's product lines, active ingredients, and R&D portfolio

Suterra, a subsidiary of The Wonderful Company and a specialist in pest biocontrol, announced today that it has acquired Vestaron's product lines, active ingredients, and R&D portfolio.

The acquisition includes the Spear and Basin product lines, both of which were recently licensed by the EPA for use in the United States. The agreement also covers the assets of Vestaron's research facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA, as well as the active ingredients and additional product formulations under development.

© Suterra

Suterra plans to begin manufacturing its own branded and supported Spear Lep product later this year.

"Spear Lep is well known to many growers and advisors," said Matthew Bohnert, president of Suterra. "We are pleased to include this product in the Suterra portfolio and to keep supporting growers with reliable supply and our technical expertise."

Vestaron executives also expressed confidence in the transition. "Suterra has shown a strong ability to scale biotech products successfully, but what makes this combination especially appealing is the grower adoption and proven success of Spear LEP in the market," said Juan Estupinan, CEO and president of Vestaron. "We are very proud of what has been achieved and believe this technology will continue to deliver increasing value to growers worldwide."

Suterra will work closely with growers and farm advisors in the coming months to develop new, enhanced integrated pest management (IPM) programs that incorporate the multiple modes of action unique to its full range of bioinsecticides.

For more information:

Suterra

www.suterra.com