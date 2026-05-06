Proenyra bids to acquire Cítricos La Paz and La Paz Fresh

The Murcian group Proenyra, associated with the Sabater family, has submitted an offer to acquire the production units of Cítricos La Paz and La Paz Fresh, both of which are in insolvency following unsuccessful financial restructuring.

The proposal, filed on March 31 with Murcia Commercial Court No. 3, involves approximately 2.5 million euros for the assets, along with an extra commitment of two million euros to finance working capital after the transaction concludes. It also includes the subrogation of the workforce, comprising 404 employees.

The process is currently in the bidding phase because the insolvency regulations set a deadline for submitting alternative offers and for creditors or other interested parties to file possible allegations. As a result, the operation does not yet have judicial authorization.

The proposal's perimeter covers the main production assets, contracts with major distribution chains, financial leases, and licenses and authorizations related to the activity. Proenyra would also take on the debt from two mortgage loans on the company's assets, signed with CaixaBank and Cajamar, with a combined liability exceeding 4.5 million euros.

The buyer group has a consolidated track record in the agri-food sector and participates in companies such as Agrícolas Campollano and Besana Élite, which focus on the production and marketing of fruit and citrus.

If the operation is successful, the competing companies could continue to play major roles in the citrus sector, maintaining production, export activities, and connections with large-scale distribution. This proposal aligns with the recent appointment of the insolvency administrator, Tecnitec Auditores.

Source: eleconomista.es