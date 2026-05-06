Georgia increases avocado and watermelon imports in 1Q 2026

Georgia imported 683 tonnes of avocados in January–March 2026, worth $1.7 million (€1.57 million), according to official data. In the same period of 2025, imports totalled 512 tonnes worth $1.3 million (€1.20 million). This means avocado imports rose by 33.3% in volume and by 34.2% in value year on year, indicating a slight increase in prices.

The Netherlands was the largest supplier, with 236 tonnes worth $914,000. Turkey ranked second with 349 tonnes worth $615,000. Smaller volumes came from Israel with 56 tonnes worth $170,000, Lebanon with 40 tonnes worth $88,000, and Uganda with 700 kg worth $1,000.

In the watermelon segment, Georgia imported 140 tonnes in January–March 2026 worth $58,600. According to official statistics, import volume increased by 21%.

Iran remained the main supplier, as in the first quarter of last year. Georgia imported 127 tonnes of watermelons from Iran, worth $41,300. A year earlier, imports from Iran were about 136 tonnes worth $43,000. Iranian watermelons were imported only in March this year.

Georgia also bought watermelons from the Netherlands, with imports rising to 12 tonnes worth $17,000. Small volumes also came from Turkey.

Source: www.bizzone.info