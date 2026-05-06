Eastern European apple growers face weak market and frost pressure

The strategy of storing apples for longer periods in anticipation of higher end-of-season prices did not deliver the expected results for growers in Ukraine, Poland, and Moldova. Instead of rising prices, the European fruit market saw stagnant or lower prices for both dessert and processing apples, leaving many growers with lower margins or financial losses.

In Ukraine, some growers delayed sales until late in the season, expecting prices of UAH 50-60/kg (US$1.21-1.45/kg). However, market prices remained around UAH 30/kg (US$0.73/kg). When prices failed to rise, producers released volumes onto the market at the same time, increasing pressure on prices.

"If my assessment (regarding inflated expectations – LP note) is correct, then there is a problem: he (the grower) has already put in expenses because of these inflated expectations," EastFruit quoted Volodymyr Gurzhia, head of USPA Fruit, as saying.

According to the report, the combination of internal and external market factors created uncertainty for growers. While the fresh apple segment remained profitable overall, returns were below expectations. The season highlighted the risks of focusing on peak seasonal prices without accounting for actual demand.

In Poland, the 2025/26 apple season was also difficult. A large harvest, estimated at 4.1 million tons, combined with weak exports and competition on the market, weighed on prices. Retail price pressure and logistics costs added further pressure.

The processing sector also failed to support the market. In February, prices for industrial apples in Poland fell by almost one-third as the fresh market weakened. Two months before the end of the season, stocks of marketable apples from the 2025 crop remained high.

Attention has now shifted to weather conditions. Frosts in April and early May affected horticultural regions across Poland, with reports of damage to orchards. Rapid temperature swings of 20-30 degrees within one or two days are becoming more common, according to the report. A lack of rainfall in some regions further increased pressure on production.

The final impact on the upcoming crop is still unclear, but concerns about lower volumes could influence pricing for stored apples from last season.

In Moldova, apple exports also remained below expectations. The country exported 10.2 thousand tons of apples in April 2026, compared with 10.8 thousand tons in March. Average wholesale prices for export varieties remained stable at around 8-10 lei/kg.

According to EastFruit, Moldovan apples were purchased by traders at higher prices than apples from Poland and Ukraine, limiting further price increases during the season. Frost damage has also been reported in Moldova, including in apple orchards during early May.

Source: Logos Press