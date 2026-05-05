Kazakhstan imports more than 7,000 apple rootstocks from the Netherlands

Kazakhstan has imported more than 7,000 apple rootstocks from the Netherlands as part of work to develop a system of virus-free planting material, which the Ministry of Agriculture says is a key factor for improving yields and fruit quality. The imported rootstocks include the widely used M9, MM106, MM111, B9, M7, P16, and P22 series. Selection and supply were carried out in line with recommendations from Naktuinbouw, the international organisation specialising in certification of seeds and planting material. The rootstocks were supplied in the basic category.

At the same time, domestic work is continuing. Biotechnology laboratories at the Kazakh Research Institute of Fruit and Vegetable Growing have produced about 3,000 plants in the pre-basic and basic categories using in vitro methods. These include clonal forms from domestic breeding programmes.

According to the ministry, a specialised base site for growing virus-free rootstocks has been established at the Talgar branch in the Almaty region. The facility is expected to serve as a source of planting material for further propagation. A 1.5-hectare mother orchard for cuttings is also being developed there to increase seedling production in the country and reduce dependence on imports.

The project also includes the expansion of the apple varietal range. Kazakhstan has already imported the commercial varieties Gala, Fuji, Golden Delicious, and Granny Smith, as well as newer selections Rubinette, Topaz, and Baya Marisa. These are currently undergoing local variety trials.

The ministry said: "In the biotechnology laboratories of the Kazakh Research Institute of Fruit and Vegetable Growing, about 3,000 plants of the pre-basic and basic categories have been grown using the in vitro method."

The project is being implemented under a scientific and technical programme supported by the Ministry of Agriculture. The ministry expects the use of virus-free planting material to reduce losses in orcharding, improve productivity and fruit quality, and support the country's export potential.

Source: eldala.kz