Bulgaria's Kyustendil cherry crop severely affected by frost for second consecutive year

Frosts have caused critical damage to cherry orchards in the Kyustendil region of Bulgaria for the second consecutive spring, with producers reporting near-total crop losses. Local grower Lyubomir Dimitrov, who manages around 10 hectares of cherry plantations near the village of Nevestino, stated that despite strong flowering this season, sudden temperature drops and night frosts resulted in 100% crop loss.

Other fruit crops in the region have also been affected. Plantings of plums, apples, and peaches have sustained significant damage, according to producers. Financial losses are estimated at several thousand euros, with no compensation expected through sales during the current season.

On the market side, imported cherries have already appeared in some Bulgarian markets at prices which considered a record for the current season. According to traders, the first domestic cherries are expected around May 15–16. "The market regulates the price itself. It should decrease to 3–4 euros/kg so that consumers can afford the product," one trader said.

Consumer reactions vary. Some buyers indicate they are not willing to pay more than 5 euros/kg, while others consider the current price level too high, regardless of income, given the perishable nature of the product.

Source: bourgas.ru