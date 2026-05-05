Indian banana crops damaged across 809 hectares in Tamil Nadu

Strong winds and heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu have damaged banana crops across districts, including Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, and Salem.

Theni recorded the highest impact, with banana plants affected on around 2,000 acres (approximately 809 hectares). In Andipatti taluk, about 3,000 trees were damaged in Periyakulam and Chinnamanur.

Farmer S Senthil from Aasaipatti in Andipatti reported losses of nearly 1,500 red banana plants across his two acres (approximately 0.81 hectares). "Farmers who carefully nurtured their crops for several months, expecting good returns, are now in deep distress," he said.

According to an agriculture department official, crop loss assessments are being conducted under UATT 2.0 (Uzhavar-Aluvalar Thodarbu Thittam). "Under UATT 2.0 (Uzhavar-Aluvalar Thodarbu Thittam), the village administrative officer, assistant agriculture officer, and assistant horticulture officer are jointly conducting a survey to assess the extent of banana crop loss and are updating the details in the app. We can ascertain the extent of damage only after the survey."

In western Tamil Nadu, damage was reported across parts of Mettur in Salem district, and Mettupalayam and Annur in Coimbatore district. Areas including Lakkampatti in Mettur, Kolathur, and parts of Gangavalli reported losses across banana plantations.

Farmers indicated that bananas typically sell for around Rs 50 per kg (US$0.60/kg), but following the damage, entire bunches are being sold for Rs 30 to Rs 40 (US$0.36 to US$0.48).

In Coimbatore's Pattakaranur, coconut trees were also uprooted. Farmers reported that more than 50,000 banana plants were uprooted in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks.

Source: The New Indian Express