Alessandro Pola is the company's new commercial director

Since the beginning of April, Salvi Vivai has appointed Alessandro Pola as its new sales manager. Pola is 52 years old and from Ferrara, in the Emilia Romagna region. "I come from another sector, where I was in charge of foreign sales," Pola says. "This has allowed me to start here without any preconceived notions or established approaches. The transition to Salvi Vivai, a world-renowned historical company, has been particularly positive."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comThe new Sales Manager, Alessandro Pola

"First of all, I was certainly struck by what we deal with: A living product that requires constant care and has its own physiology," he continues. "Previously, I worked with inanimate objects, but now I am engaged with something that requires cultivation in every sense, which presents a daily challenge."

Through this change, the Italian company Salvi Vivai is strengthening its managerial structure to accelerate development in foreign markets and the commercialization of ProLab's micropropagation products. The company currently sells 70% of its plants abroad and aims to further solidify its international presence and create new business opportunities. This includes the accelerated marketing of plants produced by ProLab, a strategic asset for the company's future development.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAlessandro Pola with Silvia Salvi, Managing Director of Salvi Vivai

Alessandro Pola was chosen for his extensive experience in international business development, sales network management, and establishing long-term partnerships. These elements are evident in his professional background. "Alessandro Pola's appointment is a strategic choice to support Salvi Vivai's new growth phase," says Silvia Salvi, the company's managing director. "Our company already has a strong international presence, but we want to strengthen it further and accelerate the marketing of the plants developed by ProLab."

"In order to strengthen sales, a paradigm shift is needed," says Alessandro Pola. "Sales and marketing must collaborate to bolster the brand's reputation and efficiently penetrate untapped markets. First, I would like to thank the Salvi family for trusting me. They are a historic family in the area who have created a supply chain recognized worldwide. I would also like to thank Andrea Bagnolini, my predecessor, for his excellent work and for the smooth transition. I visited Salvi France, a key player in the market for us. We will focus more and more on expanding abroad," concludes the new sales director.

For more information:

Società Agricola Salvi Vivai s.s.

P.le Luigi Salvi, 1

44124 Ferrara - Italy

+39 (0) 532 785511

[email protected]

www.salvivivai.it