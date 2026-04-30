Van Namen Group opens new sustainable facility in Velddriel

After an intensive period of construction and preparation, Van Namen Group has officially opened the doors of its new nursery and warehouse in Velddriel. With this step, the family business is centralizing its activities in one location and taking an important step towards further optimization, efficiency, and automation.

View the photo report of the day here

© Corline Boekhout | FreshPlaza.com

Proud brothers Bart, Roy, and Mike van Namen at the premises

The new location is designed as a modern, future-oriented facility, with a focus on sustainable production, efficient logistics, and further technological development in the mushroom sector. Van Namen Group is already partly automated, but its ambitions go further. The vision for the coming years is to continue automating processes, enabling operations to become even more efficient, intelligent, and future-proof.

"With this new building, we are not only creating greater clarity and structure within our organization, but also a strong foundation for further growth and innovation," says Mike van Namen. "We want to continue investing in optimizing processes, labor, and logistics so that we are ready for the future."

© Corline Boekhout | FreshPlaza.com

Fully self-sufficient in energy

Sustainability plays a central role at the new location. Van Namen Group is completely self-sufficient in energy, generating it sustainably using solar panels. The energy produced is stored in a large battery system, reinforcing the company's commitment to a circular and sustainable way of doing business.

This places Van Namen Group in line with broader developments in the sector, where efficiency, energy management, and future-oriented investments are becoming increasingly important.

© Corline Boekhout | FreshPlaza.com

Van Namen Group is the second in the Netherlands to have taken the Drawer System into use in cooperation with Christiaens Group

Family business with history

The opening of the new site is not only a step forward, but also a special moment for the family. The company was founded in the 1960s by the grandfather of the Van Namen family, laying the foundation for what has grown into Van Namen Group today. A particularly emotional moment during the opening was when the family's grandmother was invited to cut the ribbon, giving the official opening a special significance. "A moment in which past, present, and future came together."

© Corline Boekhout | FreshPlaza.com

Ready for the next step

With the new location in Velddriel, Van Namen Group is clearly opting for further professionalization. By bringing cultivation, logistics, and processing closer together, the company aims to create a more efficient way of working and more room to continue building on innovation.

The opening, therefore, not only marks the completion of a construction project, but above all, the start of a new phase for Van Namen Group: modern, sustainable, and focused on the future.

View the photo report here

© Van Namen

For more information:

Van Namen Group

Hoevenseweg 19

5334 LG, Velddriel

Tel: +31 (0) 85 2737984

[email protected]

www.vnamengroup.nl