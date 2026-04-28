Lidl and Aldi snatch Mercadona's leadership in market share growth in Spain

The leadership in FMCG growth is changing hands. The short-range format remains the driving force in food distribution, but with Lidl and Aldi ahead of Mercadona in terms of value share gains during the first 16 weeks of the year (up to April 19), according to Algori data.

Both chains have increased their share by 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2025, compared to 0.2 points for Mercadona. "Mercadona is no longer the most dynamic retailer. It is struggling in the regions of Madrid, Galicia, and the Balearic Islands and has had a bad Easter," says Cugat Bonfill, head of Insights at Algori.

In a year-on-year comparison, the household panel also shows a 0.6 point drop in Mercadona's penetration, although in-store traffic has increased by 0.4%. By regions, the chain has lost share in the Balearic Islands (-0.7 points), Galicia (-0.4) and Madrid (-0.2), while it has gained ground in the Canary Islands (+1.4), Andalusia (+0.9) and Castile-Leon (+0.8).

Despite this context, Mercadona maintains its market leadership, with a 37% share. Lidl consolidates its second position with 8.2% of sales, and Aldi rises to eighth place with 2.7%.

Among the growing operators, Consum also stands out, equaling Mercadona in terms of market share gain (+0.2 points) and surpassing DIA by taking 4.8% of the market, compared to the latter's 4.7%, which has also grown (+0.1). Bon Preu and Froiz have also gained one tenth of a point, to 2.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Eroski (4.3%), Ahorramas (2.2%), Gadisa (1.7%), and Dinosol (0.9%) all showed a stable performance. Meanwhile, Carrefour has recorded the biggest fall, dropping 0.6 points to 11.9%. Alcampo (3.4%), Lupa (1%), Grupo El Corte Inglés (0.9%), and Alimerka (0.7%) have also fallen, albeit more slightly (-0.1). The rest of modern retailers have lost 0.2 points and are down to 12%.

In terms of market performance, sales volume has grown by 0.9% in the period at hand, driven by a 3.2% increase in fresh products, while packaged products have fallen by 0.4%. Prices have continued their upward trend, with an increase of 3.6% in the consumer goods sector as a whole: 4.6% in fresh products and 2.1% in packaged products.

Of particular note is the rising cost of store brands, with average prices increasing by 3.5%, almost quadrupling the 0.2% increase recorded by commercial brands. Still, store brands are still in the lead with 62% of the volume share, compared to 38% for commercial brands, in line with the previous year.

Source: revistainforetail.com