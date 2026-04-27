First pile driven for expansion of A.N. Boekel premises

© A.N. Boekel

Amid the day-to-day activity of the trade, the first pile was driven on Thursday for the expansion of A.N. Boekel's premises in Oudkarspel. "Just under 2,400 more piles to go before we can move on to phase two of construction. We are pleased to get started and proud of this literal milestone," says Joost van Wonderen.

A 6,500 sq m extension is being added to the existing 10,500 sq m building. "We are significantly expanding the shipping and processing area. Eight dock boards will also be added. The expansion was badly needed, as space was becoming increasingly tight. Hopefully, this will allow us to move forward again for some time," Joost says.

Construction is scheduled to be largely completed this year. New loading docks will then be installed in front of the existing building in early 2027. "The expansion shows that we are confident about the future," Joost continues. "At the same time, we are facing a challenging year in field vegetables. Across Europe, yields for several product groups are high, resulting in low prices and difficult sales."

"In addition, logistics in the Netherlands are becoming increasingly difficult. We are an exporting country, so a large share of trade depends on road transport. With 80 trucks, we distribute products across Europe. Rising costs are not helping our competitive position. That is a challenge, but fortunately, our customers value our high quality, and that is where we must remain competitive."

© A.N. Boekel

A.N. Boekel focuses entirely on the European market for outdoor vegetables. "We specialise in this and will continue to do so. Our sales channels range from wholesale markets to supermarkets, e-commerce, and the processing industry."

For more information:

joost van Wonderen

A.N. Boekel Handel B.V.

Berrie 1

1724 BB Oudkarspel

Tel: +31 (0) 226 421479

[email protected]

www.boekelwaarland.nl