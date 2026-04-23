REWE Group surpasses €100 billion in revenue in 2025

Thanks to its broad and resilient business structure, the cooperative REWE Group, one of Europe's largest retail and tourism companies, looks back on another successful fiscal year: Despite persistently very challenging conditions, total external revenue exceeded 100 billion euros for the first time, with a 4.0 per cent increase in revenue. As previously announced, the group's EBITA was below the previous year's figure at over 1.5 billion euros.

The investment drive continued consistently and at a high level in 2025 with a volume of 2.5 billion euros. The 2025 fiscal year was also marked by volatile economic and geopolitical developments, intense competition, and consumer caution. For many consumers, the rise in the cost of living has been and remains the biggest concern. "In this environment, 380,000 employees and our store associates demonstrated remarkable dedication to our customers every day. We worked very hard across all business segments to provide our customers with the best offers and optimal services," emphasizes REWE Group CEO Lionel Souque. "We are proud that, especially in this challenging fiscal year, we succeeded for the first time in surpassing the 100-billion-euro revenue mark. It demonstrates the trust that millions of customers in Europe have in us and the strength of our business model."

© Rewe Group

REWE Group CEO Lionel Souque (left) and CFO Telerik Schischmanow

Encouraging sales growth, temporarily subdued earnings performance

In the highly competitive food retail sector in Germany, REWE achieved encouraging year-over-year growth of 3.0 per cent, while PENNY held its ground in the discounters' price war (+0.7 per cent). Handel International, comprised of the full-range operations in Austria (BILLA, BIPA, ADEG), the full-range operations in CEE (BILLA, IKI), and PENNY International, also increased sales by +4.8 per cent. "Overall, all of our business segments contributed to the positive sales performance. Once again, our broad, resilient positioning as an international group of companies with retail, tourism, and convenience has proven its worth," commented Lionel Souque on the REWE Group's sales growth of +4.0 per cent to 100.4 billion in total external sales.

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For more information:

https://www.rewe-group.com/de/