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Georgian strawberry imports fall to 504 tons in Q1 2026

Georgia's strawberry trade recorded lower volumes in the first quarter of 2026, according to GeoStat data. Imports from January to March totalled 504 tons, valued at US$727,400, compared to 646 tons worth US$913,000 in the same period of 2025. Despite the decline in volume, the average import price increased by around 2 per cent.

Turkey remained the main supplier, accounting for nearly all import volumes. A small quantity was also imported from Poland.

Exports declined at a faster rate. In Q1 2026, Georgia exported 29 tons of strawberries valued at US$102,000, compared to 122 tons worth US$225,200 in the same period last year. This represents a reduction of around 50 per cent.

Armenia remained the only export destination in 2026, accounting for 100 per cent of shipments. In the previous year, a smaller share of exports was also sent to Kazakhstan.

The data reflects lower trade volumes in both imports and exports during the first quarter of 2026.

Source: Business Media

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