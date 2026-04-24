"Starting in week 18, we will be able to offer the first large-sized stone fruits"

With the first sporadic deliveries to German food retailers, the Spanish stone fruit season officially got underway in week 17. Starting in week 18, supply volumes of size B and C peaches and nectarines will gradually increase, followed by the first flat peaches and laid goods starting in week 20. "Our producers in the growing regions have weathered the critical phase well, and so far we have been spared from severe weather extremes such as storms, hail, and the like. In that respect, we are optimistic, and the signs for a successful stone fruit season are clearly positive," reports Jörg Wilhelm, product manager at LLombart GmbH, based in Lahr.

© J. Wilhelm

Stone fruit replaces citrus

According to Wilhelm, the marketing situation is also promising. "The Spanish citrus season is now gradually coming to an end. We expect to supply the retail trade with the last Nadorcott mandarins in week 19, after which the season will be over. Lane Late and Navel Powell sweet oranges will likely still be available until mid-May. Valencia Late juice oranges of Spanish origin, on the other hand, will be available until well into August. As far as I know, there are hardly any overseas stone fruits left in this category, while the export season in Italy and Turkey has not even begun yet. In this respect, Spanish stone fruits are entering a receptive German market."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

The Llombart Group staff with Jörg Wilhelm (3rd from right) at this year's Fruit Logistica

Shortage of large stone fruits marks the start of the season

LLombart GmbH has a broad network of producers for stone fruits and can therefore source produce from several well-known growing regions, including Murcia, Lleida, and Seville. The Black Forest-based company supplies both the retail trade and wholesale markets. Wilhelm: "We had intended to offer Grade A fruit to the wholesale markets as early as Week 17, but had to postpone the start of the season by a week due to a shortage of large fruit, primarily peaches and nectarines. Unlike in retail, experience shows that smaller fruit receives less attention in the wholesale markets."

© J. Wilhelm

Insight into stone fruit cultivation: As soon as the Brix values and sizes are right, LLombart will also market produce under its established private labels 'Klein aber fein' and 'Sonnenkinder'.

Weather in May will be decisive

Despite the favorable starting conditions at the beginning of the season, the market's future trajectory remains unpredictable at this time. "Prices are currently slightly above last year's levels, primarily due to high transportation and energy costs. However, May will be decisive in this regard: a large harvest coupled with a rainy May here in Germany would be disastrous for pricing. In this respect, we are hoping for a warm, sunny May so that the appetite for apricots, nectarines, and peaches is stimulated accordingly," he concludes.

For more information:

Jörg Wilhelm

LLombart GmbH

Senior Associate Consultant

Tel: +49 (0)7821 9397 - 13

[email protected]

www.llombart.de