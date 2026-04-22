Varietal selection and innovative technologies as key levers to meet the demands of the tomato market

Thanks to atypical weather and trading conditions, the French tomato market got off to a particularly dynamic start. Since the beginning of the year, operators have operated in an environment marked by limited availability and sustained prices, before a more traditional rebalancing linked to the rise in European volumes. In this changing environment, the reliability and regularity of supply are undeniable assets.

© Les Tomates du Mont Saint-Michel

An exceptionally buoyant first quarter

"From the beginning of January to April 15th, the market was very dynamic, with firm, high prices across all segments," explains Guilhem Flammen, director of Les Tomates du Mont Saint-Michel. This situation can be explained by a combination of favorable factors.

On the one hand, clement weather has supported consumption, while a slight delay in production in France has helped to keep supply under pressure. On the other hand, competing origins were in short supply. "Production in Spain and Morocco was severely impacted by adverse weather conditions at the start of the year, resulting in lower volumes and often disappointing quality in March-April."

This was compounded by early, volume-hungry promotional campaigns, which added to the pressure on the market. "The promotions required a lot of merchandise, which automatically pushed prices up on the rest of the available offer."

© Les Tomates du Mont Saint-Michel

Competitive pressure intensifies

Since mid-April, the trend has been gradually reversing. "We are seeing prices drop across the board, which is still logical for the season," explains Guilhem Flammen. The rise of French production, combined with the return of Spanish and Moroccan origins, as well as the arrival of Belgian and Dutch volumes, is increasing competition. In addition, a number of economic factors are weighing on demand: school holidays, cooler temperatures, and a slowdown in certain export flows. "The market naturally regulates itself through the interplay of supply and demand," according to Guilhem Flammen, who describes an environment that is now more balanced, but also more competitive.

A gradual, structured rise in production

In this context, the start of production at the Brécey greenhouse to boost volumes has played a key role in the company's ability to meet its clients' needs. As Guilhem Flammen explains, "from mid-March, an additional 17 hectares went into production, complementing the 12 hectares of greenhouses operated in winter at Isigny, particularly with round, fleshy tomatoes."

This ramp-up will enable us to expand our range, in particular with grape and fleshy tomatoes, while keeping pace with the seasonal increase in volumes. This gradual structuring is part of a strategy to adapt to market needs.

© Les Tomates du Mont Saint-Michel

Positioning based on consistency and quality

While the market context remains a determining factor, product quality is also key to differentiation. "We have paid particular attention to our choice of varieties, in order to meet the expectations of our market. For grape tomatoes, we opted for a variety that offers well-formed fruit, homogeneous bunches, intense red coloring, shiny fruit, an average weight of 120-140g, a high Brix level for this market segment (4.5 to 6), as well as good shelf life. The ultimate goal is to build consumer loyalty by increasing the potential for repeat purchases," explains Guilhem Flammen.

For fleshy tomatoes, the choice this year was a variety with an average weight of 290g to 340g, which is larger than those obtained last year with another variety. "The tomato has an intense red color, which is attractive to consumers. It stands out from other varieties by offering ribbed fruit throughout the season. Like the variety chosen for the grape tomato, this fleshy tomato stands out for its high lycopene levels."

Besides the visual appeal, this demand for varieties is accompanied by attention to plant resistance and consistency of production, to guarantee a reliable supply throughout the season.

Technology and organization at the service of performance © Les Tomates du Mont Saint-Michel

In addition to the choice of variety, the choice of production techniques used appears to play a decisive role in the consistency of the product range. "Innovation plays a central role in our decision-making. We use the latest technologies to achieve our objectives in terms of productivity and quality, as well as energy efficiency. Centralizing production on just two sites ensures that batches are uniform, while optimizing logistics flows minimizes the time between harvesting and placing on the shelves, therefore guaranteeing optimum freshness."

Guilhem Flammen also stresses that "reducing carbon footprint is one of the company's main objectives." The integration of innovative technical solutions, such as humidity management systems, is helping to improve the energy efficiency of the greenhouses.

A range designed to meet the needs of retailers

Finally, the ability to secure supplies is a major challenge. "We are able to offer a wide range of products over a 12-month period," says Guilhem Flammen.

This continuity of supply, combined with a degree of flexibility, means that a wide range of specifications can be met, from contracted programs to more occasional requirements. "We have the capacity to honor different types of commitment and adapt to market demands."

In an environment where reliability and regularity are becoming decisive criteria, this organization also opens up prospects for development, with the possibility of supporting new partners.

For more information:

Guilhem Flammen

Les Tomates du Mont Saint-Michel

La Croix au Mée

50370 Brécey

Phone: +33 (0) 6 77 04 28 02

[email protected]

www.maraichers-france.fr