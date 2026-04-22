Lower tomato volumes push prices above year-ago levels

In Belgium, a lower tomato supply in week 16 has again resulted in higher prices compared to the same period last year. Average prices at the auctions of the Federation of Belgian Horticultural Cooperatives (VBT) stand at €1.67 per kilogram for loose tomatoes and €1.86 per kilogram for truss tomatoes.

© LV Vlaanderen/VBT

Other mid-prices recorded in the VBT overview include €5.08 per kilogram for strawberries and €0.90 per kilogram for aubergines. Strawberry volumes are below last year's levels, while prices are higher. Aubergine prices are trending downward, but despite volumes running above year-ago levels, the mid-price of €0.90 per kilogram remains well above the 2025 price level. Cucumber prices closed week 16 at €0.12 per unit.

© LV Vlaanderen/VBT

Prices for green, yellow, and orange bell peppers are all above year-ago levels, while red pepper prices are not. Volumes of red and green peppers are lower than last year, whereas yellow pepper volumes are higher.

© LV Vlaanderen/VBT

The per-unit price for round lettuce (butterhead) has declined, but at €0.68 per unit, it has now reached the five-year average, following a strong spring season in price terms up to this point.

© LV Vlaanderen/VBT

All average prices for week 16 can be viewed in the VBT price overview.