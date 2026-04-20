Croatian strawberry prices rise as supply tightens

Croatian strawberries are facing upward price pressure due to rising production costs, weather conditions, and labour shortages. Early-season availability at markets is currently dominated by imported fruit.

Volumes are arriving from Greece, Germany, and Italy, while domestic supply has not yet reached markets in larger quantities. According to Dnevnik.hr, local growers expect Croatian strawberries to enter the market within the next ten days, at higher price levels than last year.

Price levels are already elevated. Between 6 and 12 April, the average market price for strawberries was around €7 (US$7.63) per kilogram. In some cities, prices were higher, with Rijeka at approximately €11 (US$11.99) per kilogram, Bjelovar at €10 (US$10.90), and Varaždin at €8 (US$8.72).

Producers indicate that production challenges may continue. The "purgerica" strawberry, associated with the Zagreb region, is at risk of declining availability in the market.

Production has already decreased in certain areas. In the Vrgorac region, a key production zone, output has dropped by up to 40 per cent. Growers cite labour shortages as a primary factor.

Domestic producers are also under pressure from imported strawberries at the start of the season, when foreign supply dominates and influences pricing.

Larger volumes of Vrgorac strawberries are expected to reach the market next week. However, growers report that without measures to address labour shortages and rising production costs, Croatian strawberries may continue to move toward higher price positioning for consumers.

Source: CroatiaWeek