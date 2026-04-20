Ireland hosts apple research update event at Teagasc Oak Park

Fruit growers, Irish Apple Growers Association members, advisors, researchers, students, industry stakeholders, and farmers interested in diversifying into apple production have an opportunity to hear the latest on apple research within Teagasc as part of an upcoming event.

Taking place on Thursday, 23 April from 9:30 am to 1 pm in the Cereals Building Conference Room and Experimental Orchard at Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow, R93 XE12, the Apple Research Update 2026 will showcase the latest research and practical developments in Irish apple production.

© Teagasc

The event requires registration to attend and will feature short, industry-focused presentations followed by an orchard walk to explore ongoing trials and discuss results directly in the field.

Bringing together researchers, advisors, and industry stakeholders to share the latest insights from ongoing apple research in Ireland, the morning will begin with a series of concise, practical presentations covering varietal performance, fruit quality, rootstocks, disease management, consumer preferences, and flowering physiology.

A dedicated session on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) will focus on current adoption levels in Irish orchards, highlighting real-world challenges, opportunities, and practical strategies being implemented across the sector.

Following the indoor sessions, participants will move to the Teagasc experimental orchard for a guided walk through key research trials. Topics will include variety evaluation, training systems, and rootstock performance. This interactive session will provide an opportunity to engage directly with researchers, ask questions, and discuss practical implications for orchard management under Irish conditions.

© TeagascFor more information:

Teagasc

Tel: +353 59 917 0200

Email: [email protected]

www.teagasc.ie