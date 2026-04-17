Italy to host international pear conference in Ferrara

Interpera 2026, the international conference dedicated to the pear sector, will take place on 25 and 26 June 2026 in Ferrara, Emilia-Romagna, a region that accounts for around 60 per cent of Italy's cultivated pear area and production. The event will be organised by CSO Italy on behalf of AREFLH (Assembly of European Horticultural Regions) and will bring together experts and producers from Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, and France.

© Interpera

The program will be structured around three main sessions. On the morning of 25 June, the economic session will provide an analysis of the sector, including initial estimates for the 2026/2027 season, market trends, consumption outlooks, and commercial strategies. On the afternoon of 25 June, the technical session will focus on agronomic challenges such as climate conditions, sustainable farming practices, and innovation beyond plant varieties, with contributions from international experts. On 26 June, technical visits will take place, including guided tours of local producers to observe production practices.

The program will also include networking opportunities, with a welcome cocktail scheduled for the evening of 24 June and a gala dinner on the evening of 25 June.

According to CSO Italy, hosting Interpera 2026 provides an opportunity to highlight Italy's role in the sector, support product positioning, and encourage exchange among stakeholders in the pear supply chain.

The event will take place under the patronage of the Municipality of Ferrara, in collaboration with UNAPera, and with sponsorship from CIV-Consorzio Italiano Vivaisti and UNITEC.

© AREFLHFor more information:

Laetitia Forget

AREFLH

Tel: +33 (0) 6 68 71 76 56

Email: [email protected]

www.interpera.org

© CSO ItalyBianca Bonifacio

CSO Italy

Tel: +39 (0) 532 904526

Email: [email protected]