UK asparagus conference 2025 focuses on weed control

The Asparagus Growers Association has announced the return of the biennial British Asparagus Conference, which will take place on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, at Norchard Farm, Kidderminster, DY13 9SN, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The event will be hosted by G's and will bring together growers, agronomists, researchers, and industry stakeholders to discuss developments, challenges, and production practices in the UK asparagus sector. The theme for 2026 is "Weed Control and Herbicide Challenges," focusing on weed management and herbicide use in asparagus production.

© British Asparagus

A trade exhibition will run alongside the conference, allowing interaction between suppliers and participants from across the sector. A networking lunch is also scheduled.

Following lunch, delegates will have the opportunity to join a farm tour, which will include module trials and demonstrations comparing modules and crowns, herbicide demonstration plots, mature asparagus crops, 3-metre bed width systems, and machinery demonstrations.

Teboza will take one of the main sponsor positions. "Teboza is the proud main sponsor of the British Asparagus Conference, which plays a key role in bringing the industry together, sharing knowledge, and strengthening the future of British asparagus," said Frank Zanders of Teboza.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies within the asparagus sector. Trade stand and outdoor machinery display spaces are also available, each including two delegate tickets. Further details on sponsorship and exhibiting are available via the British Asparagus Conference Sponsor & Exhibitor Packages.

In addition to the main conference, a drinks reception and conference dinner will take place on Tuesday, 14 July at The Hadley Bowling Green, Hadley Heath.

© British AsparagusFor more information:

Pauline Sutton

British Asparagus

Tel: +44 (0) 1507 602427

Email: [email protected]

www.britishasparagus.com