CNC integrates mushroom substrate divisions under one brand

CNC Holding BV has announced the integration of its business units under a single identity, CNC Substrates, ahead of Mushroom Days taking place from April 22 to 24, 2026.

The company will bring together its Agaricus Division, specialising in white and brown mushroom substrates, and its Exotic Mushroom Division under the CNC Substrates name and logo. The integration is intended to consolidate activities and present a single structure to the market.

© CNC Substrates

The transition is designed to simplify access to the company's full substrate range through a unified marketing and sales team. CEO Hildo Brilleman stated that the objective is to provide a complete range of substrates through an integrated approach.

CNC Substrates will continue to operate production facilities in the Netherlands and Poland. This structure supports bulk delivery within Europe and enables global distribution, including through refrigerated transport.

As part of the integration, the company has launched a new website, cncsubstrates.com, as a central platform for its products and services. Previous domain names, including cncgrondstoffen.nl, dto-bv.com, cncexoticmushrooms.nl, and vemespecials.nl, have been redirected to the new site, which provides access to technical specifications and product information.

The integration represents a structural change combining production, logistics, and commercial activities under a single framework.

© CNC SubstratesFor more information:

Alex Vos

CNC Substrates

Tel: +31 6 18 62 79 43

Email: [email protected]

www.cncsubstrates.com