Fontestad increased its sales, profits, and employment

Fontestad, the Valencian citrus fruit company, has concluded its latest fiscal year with higher sales, profits, and employment.

The period from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2025, shows positive development for the company specializing in wholesale oranges and mandarins, according to records filed with the Mercantile Register.

This fiscal year, turnover from citrus sales across its brands - Fontestad and Tío Vicent in the Spanish market and Mademoiselle and Coquette in France - increased by 7.6% to 207.6 million euros, up from 193 million the previous year.

Of the total, 109 million corresponds to the domestic market, while exports within the European Union accounted for 44 million, and shipments to third countries amounted to 52 million. This growth is attributed to the consolidation of its commercial activity and the strengthening of its position in the agri-food sector.

Net profit improved slightly to 7.03 million euros, up from 6.95 million euros the previous year. At the same time, the workforce increased from 1,414 to 1,512, reflecting the company's operational expansion.

A factor shaping the group's structure is its 13.62% stake in the juice company Zuvamesa, shared with other sector operators.

Based in Museros, the company is a family-run business with a longstanding history in the industry. Its origins date back to the 1950s, when Vicente Fontestad Planells and Carmen Ballester Juan started a small fruit business that eventually developed into the current company. It was officially founded in 1956 and received legal recognition in 1984.

In 2000, their son, Vicente Fontestad Ballester, assumed full control after purchasing his sister's stake and has served as the company's president since 2006.

Currently, the group produces about 160 million kilograms of citrus per year, about 40% of which comes from its own crops, grown on 900 hectares in the Valencia, Andalusia, and Murcia regions.

Alongside its operational headquarters in Valencia, the company operates a 50,000-square-meter logistics center, maintains a presence at Mercamadrid, and conducts international activities through subsidiaries in Perpignan and London.

Source: hispanidad.com