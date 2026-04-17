'Increased supply of domestic asparagus inevitably led to falling prices'

Availability increased noticeably in line with the season. In particular, domestic shipments of white and purple asparagus intensified. The increased supply inevitably led to falling prices. In some cases, the price reductions were quite substantial. The reduced asking prices accelerated the subsequent turnover. In addition, they made it difficult for Greek and Italian imports to gain market share in some areas. Consequently, prices for imports from abroad also fell over the course of the week. According to the German BLE, restaurants in Frankfurt were particularly keen to use peeled asparagus over the weekend.

© BLE

Domestic supplies also dominated the green asparagus sector. In terms of volume, these were followed by Spanish, Greek, and Italian loads. The quality was generally satisfactory. Since supply was sufficiently in line with demand and interest was quite favorable, the decline in prices remained limited. Polish and Mexican loads supplemented the market with small quantities.

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Apples

Marketing proceeded without incident. Domestic loads continued to dominate, followed by Italian loads. Supply had tightened somewhat, but was sufficient to meet demand.

Pears

South African imports dominated the market. In addition to Williams Christ, Cheeky, and Rosemarie, Celina and Packham's Triumph was also available. Availability expanded slightly.

Table Grapes

Deliveries from South Africa clearly played the leading role. Business proceeded uniformly at a steady pace. Where quality was satisfactory, some sellers were able to raise their previous asking prices slightly.

Strawberries

The assortment consisted primarily of Greek and Dutch loads. Loads from Spain and Italy followed in terms of volume. German and Belgian offerings supplemented the supply.

Lemons

The season for Spanish Primofiori was entering its final stretch. South African Eureka lemons played a minor role. Italian offerings with leaves, as well as a few Turkish imports, supplemented the market.

Bananas

Supply was sufficiently adjusted to the reduced storage capacity in some areas due to the holiday season. As a result, traders were generally able to maintain their previous asking prices.

Cauliflower

Italian loads dominated the market ahead of Spanish and French ones. Availability was occasionally somewhat tight. Prices, therefore, often rose.

Lettuce Assorted lettuce came from Italy, France, Germany, and Belgium. Availability increased, and prices mostly trended downward, partly due to condition weaknesses.

Cucumbers

For cucumbers, Belgian, Dutch, and domestic supplies were available. While demand was quite strong, it typically could not keep pace with the increased supply.

Tomatoes

A wide range of products was available: the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, and Italy were among the suppliers in the market. French produce played only a minor role.

Bell peppers

Spanish loads dominated the market, but their presence was noticeably declining. In contrast, the availability of Dutch and Belgian loads was expanding.

Source: BLE