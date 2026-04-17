Consumers will be able to enjoy stone fruits in April that have flavors associated with summer

Currently, the focus is on the start of the peach and nectarine season, with fruit now available in European markets. "This week, these first flavorful fruits with good Brix degrees will reach shelves across Europe," stated the Spanish company Royal, as it launches its 2026 stone fruit season.

"Some meteorological irregularities early in spring challenged the sector, but we managed to overcome these issues thanks to our technical capacity and prime location. We achieved larger sizes and a flavor profile marked by high Brix levels and a pleasant aroma," they stated.

© Royal

"The success of this season's start is the result of a precisely managed agronomic cycle following an optimal winter with enough quality cold, which has allowed the trees to rest deeply and a base for a highly qualitative blossom."

"Unlike typical early peach and nectarine harvests, where producers often sacrifice size and flavor for quicker crops, Royal consistently delivers a unique size, vibrant coloring, and distinctive flavor right from the start," the company stated.

"We aim not just to be first but to be the best from the very start. This year, we are introducing size and flavor that set new standards for early harvests. Consumers will enjoy fruits in April, featuring aromas and flavors typically associated with summer, along with a well-balanced firmness and sweetness. This is achieved through precise timing, backed by over 50 years of agronomic expertise and an exclusive selection of varieties. This enables us to deliver early-ripening fruit without compromising flavor, which our clients and consumers value most," they added.

Newcomers are playing a major role this season. "Royal Sanguine will further expand its market presence with increased production and larger volumes. In addition, significant progress has also been made with the plum varieties Cherry Pluot and Velvet Pluot," the company stated.

For more information:

Royal

www.royal.es