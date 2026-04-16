Moldovan onion prices rise as stocks near depletion

Wholesale prices for yellow onions in Moldova have increased since the end of last week. Prices have moved from 3 lei/kg (US$0.17/kg) in the pre-holiday period to around 4.5 lei/kg (US$0.25/kg), according to market operators.

The increase is linked to the reduced availability of quality stocks. Estimates indicate that around 1,500 to 2,000 tons of onions remain in storage. These volumes are spread across multiple vegetable farms in batches ranging from several dozen to several hundred tons. At the current pace, these stocks are expected to be cleared from the domestic market within two to three weeks.

Retail supply is being supplemented by imports from the Odessa region of Ukraine, packed by local intermediaries. Imported onions are described as larger and more uniform in size compared to the domestic product. However, internal quality issues have been reported. Similar to Moldova, Ukrainian production is largely based on varieties not suited for long-term storage.

Market participants expect prices to continue increasing until early June, when winter onions from the new harvest are expected to enter the market. Price development will depend on cost structures, including logistics, and consumer purchasing power. Demand for onions remains limited in volume compared to staple vegetables.

"Moldova, like many European countries, needs to build up specialized storage capacities for "borscht set" vegetables, change the assortment in favor of long shelf life varieties, improve agrotechnology – crop rotation, nutrition, and plant protection schemes," said Serghei Alba.

Source: Logos Press