UK potato sector adopts new risk management tools

Potato production remains exposed to multiple risks, with industry stakeholders focusing on strategies to manage these challenges. During the "Cutting the odds: Managing risk in potato production" webinar, GB Potatoes brought together Alex Godfrey, Blair Richardson, and Rory Gibson to discuss current developments, including new insurance options for growers.

Potatoes are a weather-sensitive crop, and increasing variability in conditions is affecting production. Rory Gibson outlined a parametric protection policy for GB Potatoes members. "We are seeing increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather patterns, while traditional insurers are becoming more risk-averse," he said. "Meanwhile, reduced farming subsidies and more uncertainty in crop returns mean protection is more important than ever."

Parametric insurance differs from traditional cover by focusing on measurable events such as rainfall thresholds. Once a predefined level is reached, payments can be made within 24 hours and within two months without the need for on-site assessment. Data is based on satellite monitoring and local weather stations. Growers typically insure around £5,000 per hectare (US$6,250/ha) of income, at a cost of about £259 per hectare (US$324/ha), or just over £5 per ton (US$6.25/ton). Typical payouts are estimated at £2,273 per hectare (US$2,841/ha) for £1,554 (US$1,943) of cover over five years.

GB Potatoes continues to focus on risk management through collaboration across the supply chain, identifying emerging issues, engaging with policy and research, and providing access to technical knowledge. Activities include interaction with sector organisations and consultation groups, as well as collaboration with the Horticultural Crop Protection forum and the National Potato Innovation Centre. A joint summit is planned in London to present the sector to policymakers.

Residual AHDB funding of £1.8 million (US$2.25 million) supports projects such as the Fight Against Blight program, aphid monitoring, virus management tools, CIPC residue monitoring, and reputational management. However, the sector is expected to move towards self-financing these initiatives within three to five years.

The CiC-START PhD program, run with the Scotch Whisky Research Institute, has secured funding for 24 PhD positions over three years, including pre-competitive research. The Potato Industry Development Program, facilitated by GB Potatoes, supports new entrants with visits to companies such as Haith, McCain, Branston, and AKP, and further visits are planned.

Source: Hort News