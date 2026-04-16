Alin Borleanu to lead the strawberry market in the UK and Northern Europe

Alin Borleanu is a new professional who has joined the international team at CIV Consorzio Italiano Vivaisti (Italian Plant Nurseries Consortium). He will play a pivotal role in developing and supervising strawberry variety trials in the UK.

With over 20 years of experience in the strawberry and small fruit sector, Borleanu brings a solid technical background and a deep understanding of the relationship between research, field trials, and commercial applications to the consortium. Throughout his career, he has developed cross-functional skills in applied research and agronomic management. He has contributed to the development and evaluation of new varieties in complex, highly competitive production contexts.

© CIV - CONSORZIO ITALIANO VIVAISTI Soc. Cons.

Prior to joining CIV, Borleanu held technical positions at major companies in the industry, including the NIAB research center and Bayer Crop Science. There, he gained experience in variety testing and managing innovation-oriented technical programs.

In his new position at CIV, Borleanu will coordinate the testing of strawberry varieties to ensure their agronomic and quality performance is accurately evaluated in one of the industry's most strategic markets. Borleanu will play a crucial role in strengthening the link between breeding activities and market needs to ensure that new selections effectively respond to the demands of the supply chain.

"We are very pleased to welcome Alin to our team," says Federico Stanzani, CIV director. "His technical expertise and innovative vision will be valuable assets to our strawberry program. This addition further strengthens our international presence and our ability to respond to the needs of different markets more effectively."

"Joining CIV is a great opportunity for me," Borleanu echoes. "I am excited to contribute to the development of new varieties and to collaborate with research teams and partners in the field. I strongly believe in the importance of integrating research and practical application to achieve concrete, sustainable results for the sector."

With this addition, CIV confirms its commitment to investing in expertise and research, both of which are essential for fostering innovation and competitiveness in the global small fruit sector.

For more information:

C.I.V. Consorzio Italiano Vivaisti

S.S. Romea, 116

44020 San Giuseppe di Comacchio (FE) - Italy

+39 0533 399431

[email protected]

www.civ.it