Banana prices fall up to 5% across key origins

Banana prices showed a slight downward trend this week across most origins, with declines recorded in both ACP and dollar categories.

Among individual origins, Belize bananas averaged £0.99/kg, down from £1.02/kg last week, a decrease of £-0.03 (-3%). Cameroon followed a similar pattern at £0.99/kg, also down £-0.03 (-3%). Colombia bananas averaged £0.94/kg, compared to £0.99/kg previously, falling by £-0.05 (-5%). Costa Rica fruit came in at £0.97/kg, down from £1.00/kg, a decrease of £-0.03 (-3%).

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Guatemala recorded the lowest reported price among listed origins, averaging £0.88/kg, down from £0.93/kg last week, a decline of £-0.04 (-5%).

At an aggregate level, ACP bananas averaged £0.99/kg, compared to £1.02/kg the previous week, a decrease of £-0.03 (-3.23%). Dollar bananas averaged £0.96/kg, down from £0.98/kg, a drop of £-0.02 (-2%). The overall market average also stood at £0.96/kg, compared to £0.98/kg last week, reflecting a decrease of £-0.03 (-3%).

No price data was reported this week for several origins, including Ecuador, Ghana, Honduras, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Surinam, Windward Isles, Nicaragua, Malaysia, Guadeloupe, Somalia, Venezuela, St Vincent, and Brazil.

Overall, the banana market showed a consistent softening across key supplying regions, with both ACP and dollar fruit trending lower compared to the previous week.

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