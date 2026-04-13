Cameroon's banana exports rise 22.4% in March 2026

Cameroon's banana exports increased in March 2026, supported mainly by higher volumes from the country's leading producer.

According to data from the Cameroon Banana Association (Assobacam), exporters shipped a total of 23,977 tons during the month, compared with 19,585 tons in March 2025. This represents an increase of 4,392 tons, or 22.4 per cent year-on-year.

The increase was largely driven by Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), the Cameroonian subsidiary of France's Compagnie fruitière de Marseille. PHP exported 17,850 tons in March 2026, compared with 13,809 tons a year earlier, an increase of 4,041 tons, or 29.2 per cent.

Over the same period, exports from the state-owned Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) rose by 7.6 per cent, from 3,552 tons in March 2025 to 3,822 tons in March 2026. This marks the company's third-highest monthly volume in 15 months, following 4,231 tons in January 2026 and 3,991 tons in January 2025.

However, Assobacam data show that since returning to the export market in June 2020, CDC has not exceeded 5,000 tons in monthly shipments. This reflects ongoing challenges in recovering from the impact of separatist unrest in Cameroon's Northwest and Southwest regions since late 2016.

Following attacks on workers and the occupation of plantations by armed groups, the company suspended operations between September 2018 and June 2020. Nearly six years after resuming production, recovery remains gradual despite continued state financial support.

In contrast, Compagnie des Bananes de Mondoni (CDBM), another subsidiary of Compagnie fruitière, is expanding its presence. The company exported 2,305 tons in March 2026, compared with 1,304 tons in March 2025, an increase of 76.8 per cent.

Combined, PHP and CDBM accounted for more than 84 per cent of Cameroon's banana exports in March 2026. Both companies recently acquired the assets of Boh Plantations Plc, previously the only private operator with domestic capital in the sector.

Bananas remain one of Cameroon's key export products. In 2025, banana exports generated CFA67.7 billion (US$112.7 million) in revenue, up 84.7 per cent year-on-year, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Source: Business in Cameroon