Australian Sunraysia growers report damage after heavy rainfall

Following recent rainfall in the Sunraysia area, which delivered more than two-thirds of the region's annual total in just 48 hours, Agriculture Victoria is asking growers to report loss and damage to their industry group so the full impact of the event can be understood.

Almond, grape, and melon harvests were disrupted when close to 150 mm of rain fell across the region earlier this month. Water damage and access issues are continuing to affect an already challenging season.

State Agency Commander Wendy Thom said Agriculture Victoria has been working with industry to assess the impacts.

"Loss and damage information is currently being collated by industry groups, and some impacts will take time to fully understand as harvest operations progress," Ms. Thom said.

"This work is critical to building an accurate picture of impacts and will help inform recovery planning, so we urge growers to report their impacts to their industry group as soon as they can."

Agriculture Victoria has established an Incident Management Team, working closely with growers, industry groups, and local councils to assess ongoing impacts.

Technical support is available to farm businesses, including irrigation and horticulture system rehabilitation, soil erosion management, land management, and farm mapping and planning.

Growers are encouraged to access independent assessments, with free and confidential support available through the Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS), including assistance with cash flow, business planning, creditor negotiations, and grant applications.

Mental health and wellbeing support is also available for farmers, families, and workers, with counsellors offering on-farm or phone-based support. RFCS can be contacted on 1300 735 578 or via RFCS Victoria West.

Advice on recovery for water-damaged orchards and crops can be obtained by calling 136 186.

Growers should contact their industry group to report impacts from the rainfall event. For technical advice, growers can call Agriculture Victoria on 136 186 or email [email protected].

© Agriculture VictoriaFor more information:

Danny Buttler

Agriculture in Victoria

Tel: +61 (0) 409 561 326

Email: [email protected]

www.agriculture.vic.gov.au