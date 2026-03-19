Cameroon banana exports up 36% in January

Cameroon's banana exports increased in January 2026, supported by higher output and a more concentrated market structure.

Exports reached 27,674 tons during the month, up 7,324 tons from the same period a year earlier, representing a 36 per cent increase, according to data from the Cameroon Banana Association (Assobacam).

The increase reflects production and sales from the three remaining operators in the sector, following the exit of Boh Plantations PLC from the export market in September 2025. The company, previously the only privately owned Cameroonian operator, has since sold its assets to France-based Compagnie fruitière, further increasing the group's share in the local market.

Export growth was mainly driven by Compagnie fruitière's subsidiaries, Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) and Compagnie des Bananes de Mondoni (CDBM).

PHP exported 20,037 tons in January 2026, compared with 14,695 tons a year earlier, reflecting a 36.4 per cent increase in export volumes.

CDBM, which entered the market less than three years ago, increased its exports to 3,406 tons, up from 1,664 tons in January 2025, representing a 104.7 per cent rise.

The Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the country's second-largest employer after the public sector and the only remaining operator with national capital in the banana industry, reported more moderate growth. In January 2026, the state-owned company exported 4,231 tons, compared with 3,991 tons a year earlier, a 6 per cent increase.

Higher export volumes have contributed to increased export revenues. Bananas remain one of Cameroon's main export products, with Europe as the primary destination market.

The sector remains concentrated around Compagnie fruitière. Through PHP and CDBM, the group accounts for between 70 per cent and 80 per cent of Cameroon's banana exports annually. This share is expected to exceed 90 per cent in 2026 following the acquisition of Boh Plantations' assets.

Source: Business in Cameroon