Cold weather delays Granada's green asparagus harvest during its peak season demand

The cold weather and rain are causing significant delays in Granada's green asparagus harvest, just before Easter, when demand peaks.

"We would have liked to be at least 50% of our production capacity now, but the truth is that we have no more than 4% of the product," stated Francisco Delgado, manager of Los Gallombares.

This week, it rained again, with approximately 70-80 liters per square meter falling over about 48 hours. Frosts in some higher areas damaged certain plantations and cooled the soil, stopping crop growth.

"The cold weather is delaying the crops. Asparagus is like a thermometer; if the weather isn't at least minimally warm, it doesn't grow. The ideal would be nights with minimum temperatures between 10 and 12°C and daytime highs of 24 or 25 °C. Currently, we have minimums of 5°C at night and maximums of 15°C during the day," Francisco stated. "This delay might lead to crowded production later when the weather is good," he warned.

"Demand is very high, but availability is very limited. Everyone wants to have asparagus, which, along with strawberries, is traditionally the most sought-after product in the days leading up to Easter," he said.

To serve their clients, they keep importing green asparagus from Mexico, which, according to Delgado, the Mexican product is expensive and has quality issues, such as becoming stale, due to the very high temperatures at the source.

Francisco Delgado noted that rain and cold have improved the quality of the asparagus. "The small amount being harvested from the field is of excellent quality, featuring large, clean, sizable spears with closed heads, and they have good flavor and texture."

"It is important to remember that the rains will help us meet our water needs for this season and the future, as we are coming off several years of severe drought. In 2023, we experienced a nearly 30% decrease in harvest due to water shortages," he recalled.

For more information:

Francisco Delgado

Los Gallombares S.C.A.

Ctra. de Priego, s/n

Ventorros de San José Loja. Granada, Spain.

Tel: +34 958315195

Email: [email protected]

www.losgallombares.es