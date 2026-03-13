Marfruit partners with Anecoop

Anecoop is strengthening its organization by bringing in Marfruit as a new partner. Based in La Marina de Elche, the company manages 2,000 hectares of its own production across the Valencia region, Murcia, and Castile-La Mancha.

With this expansion, Anecoop has increased its supply by 50,000 tons of various fresh fruits and vegetables. Notably, Marfruit produces nearly 30,000 tons of melons, including varieties like Piel de Sapo, Amarillo, Galia, and, starting this season, Cantaloupe. It also produces over 6,000 tons of broccoli in Elche and around 5,000 tons of pomegranates, including the Mollar de Elche variety (the only one worldwide with PDO status), as well as the Wonderful and Bigful varieties. The company's portfolio also features artichokes, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and decorative pumpkins.

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With 49 years of experience and a proven model of structured and efficient business management, Marfruit stands for family farming values that support rural development in southeastern Spain. The fruit and vegetable company from Elche shares Anecoop's dedication to sustainability and holds the demanding IFS and Global GAP agri-food certifications.

Eduardo Boix, the Managing Director, stated: "After nearly fifty years of experience, we are making a significant strategic move. Partnering with a major international firm like Anecoop broadens our business prospects and opens new markets. This enhances our efficiency, strengthens our stability, and helps us grow and become more competitive in the global market we serve."

Alejandro Monzón, President of Anecoop, congratulated Marfruit on joining this significant project and highlighted: "We are making continuous progress by enhancing a quality offer that, with this new addition, is expanding in both product variety and volume. We are solidifying a business structure better equipped to meet future sector challenges, with the main goal of increasing profitability for our growers."

For more information:

Anecoop

www.anecoop.com