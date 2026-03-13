“High early-season asparagus prices start to decline, but enthusiasts are undeterred”

The asparagus season has started again at Asperges Bossuyt. On Friday, the grower opened his pop-up shop in Knokke-Heist for the second year in a row. Although volumes are still limited at this early stage of the season, grower Kris Bossuyt says the first enthusiasts are already finding their way there. "The real asparagus lovers are really waiting for this. They come in with a smile and say, 'Ah, they're here again.' In the end, that's what you do it for."

The pop-up opened last Friday at the same location as last year. According to the grower from Oostrozebeke, it was a logical choice. "It actually went very well last year. That's why we decided to continue in the same way. The beginning of the season is always a bit quieter because volumes are still small, but every day you can start earlier is a nice bonus."

© Asperges Bossuyt

For Kris, direct sales have been an important part of the business for many years. "I try to sell as much as possible myself. The direct contact with customers gives me energy. I sometimes jokingly call it 'playing shop.' People come in, are surprised, and leave happy with a nice product. That personal contact is very important to me."

Croquettes, soups, etc.

In addition to selling fresh asparagus, the company also focuses heavily on products developed around the seasonal crop. "For example, we make asparagus soup, asparagus croquettes, and other preparations. By now, about 50 per cent of my business actually comes from those activities around asparagus. My idea is that people can buy a full meal centered around asparagus from us. They can walk in, get everything they need, add a glass of wine, and have a nice evening," Kris laughs.

According to the grower, this is precisely why it is important to start early in the season. "The earlier we are open, the sooner we can also start those side products. Asparagus naturally has a limited shelf life. By also making other products from them, you can do a lot more with them."

Prices fall slightly

The first weeks of the season are traditionally characterized by limited volumes and higher prices, but Kris says this does not pose a problem for the target market. "For the average consumer, it might still be a bit early, but the real lovers don't care what they cost. They just want to taste the first asparagus. And you notice that in the shop as well. By the way, we are already seeing that volumes are increasing rapidly, so prices are already falling slightly, but for the really big volumes we will have to wait until mid-April, just after Easter."

© Bossuyt

Kris has now been active in the business for about 25 years and says asparagus seasons often follow the same pattern. "One year you have higher prices but less volume, and another year you have more volume but lower prices. In the end, it usually balances out. It is actually rare for a season to be completely disappointing." He does note that it is becoming increasingly important to keep control over sales. "If you produce purely for the auction, a season can sometimes disappoint. That is why I am trying to sell more and more myself. I still mostly market green asparagus through the auctions, but with white, we prefer to keep the reins ourselves. That gives a completely different feeling, and you also have direct contact with the people who buy your product."

New shop in Kuurne

For that reason, Kris is also looking to further expand the pop-up concept. From 1 April, he will open an additional location in a busy shopping center. "That will be a pop-up in a shopping center in Kuurne. I am curious to see how that will run. It is always a bit of a wait-and-see situation, but we would like to give it a try." It may not stop there. "I am still looking at whether there might be an additional location in mid-April. That is not confirmed yet, but I am trying to focus more and more on initiatives like that."

Seasonal product

In the coming weeks, the grower expects the season to really gain momentum. "Right now, we are operating at about 20 per cent of what it will soon be. Around April, and certainly toward Easter, the larger volumes will come." Still, according to Kris, the strongly seasonal nature of asparagus remains an important part of the product. "Asparagus is still a true seasonal product, and we need to keep it that way. People look forward to them every year. You notice that as soon as they return."

And although asparagus is often a bit more expensive early in the season, demand remains strong. "People sometimes say it might be a bit expensive, but they buy it anyway. In the end, it is about perspective. You can get unhealthy food cheaply anywhere, but fresh and healthy food simply costs a bit more. Unjustified, by the way, but fortunately, there are still many people willing to pay for a good product."

For more information:

Kris Bossuyt

Asperges Bossuyt

Lippenslaan 218, Knokke-Heist, Belgium

Tel: +32 472 80 11 40

[email protected]

www.verseasperges.be