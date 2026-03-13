Les Rives-Ringoot becomes part of Group Achiel De Witte

Les Rives - Ringoot will become part of Group Achiel De Witte. With the integration, the two companies are combining their activities in the fruit and vegetable sector, which, according to the parties involved, has changed significantly in recent years and is becoming increasingly dynamic.

According to Olivier Ringoot, the affiliation offers new opportunities for the company. "The integration of Les Rives - Ringoot into Group Achiel De Witte creates a stronger and more forward-looking combination. Thanks to Group Achiel De Witte's broader sales opportunities and extensive network, we can support our customers even better and create new opportunities."

At Group Achiel De Witte, the move is also seen as a logical development. "What makes this step especially valuable for Group Achiel De Witte is that we share the same values, history, and entrepreneurial culture as Les Rives - Ringoot," says Jurgen De Witte. "With the integration, Les Rives - Ringoot joins a family group with a long history in the sector."

The companies have known each other for some time. Achiel De Witte is a contemporary of Danny Ringoot, the father of Olivier, and Jurgen De Witte and Olivier Ringoot have also worked together in the past. "We both attach great importance to our employees and place strong value on service and quality," Jurgen says. "We look forward to continuing to build a strong and sustainable story together, with a continued focus on quality, trust, and long-term relationships."

For more information:

Group A. De Witte

Hoveniersstraat 15

2860 Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium

Tel: +32(0) 15 55 34 58

[email protected]

www.groupadw.be