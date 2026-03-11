EU opens market for Ukrainian sour cherry planting material

Ukraine has received new opportunities to export planting material to the European Union after the EU market was opened for several sour cherry species originating from the country.

The decision allows the export of plants for planting of sour cherry (Prunus cerasus), grey-leaved cherry (Prunus canescens), and their hybrids from Ukraine. The move follows the preparation and submission of a technical dossier by Ukraine's food safety and consumer protection authority to the European Commission.

The permitted planting material must be up to two years old and supplied without leaves. Each shipment must meet phytosanitary requirements and be accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate.

In this context, Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/75 of 12 January 2026 is also relevant. The decision concerns the equivalence of fruit plant propagation material and fruit plants intended for fruit production grown in certain third countries with regard to supplier obligations, identity, plant health, inspection procedures, labelling, sealing, and packaging.

Source: dpss.gov.ua