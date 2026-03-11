Belarus cucumber prices shaped by market competition, minister says

Cucumber prices in Belarus are currently influenced by market competition, according to Artur Karpovich, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade, speaking on News.by.

Karpovich said Belarusian cucumbers are currently sold at around 8 rubles per kilogram, while cucumbers from Russia are priced at about 7 rubles per kilogram. He said the price difference reflects market competition between producers and sellers.

According to the minister, the ministry continues to monitor price formation and checks for cases where trade rules are violated or where sellers apply unjustified price increases. Sanctions are applied if such violations are identified.

The minister also addressed supply levels for vegetables included in the so-called "borscht set."

"In the off-season period of 2025/2026, we managed to build a state order system under the clear guidance of the government. Today, supplies are sufficient; they even exceed our needs," said Karpovich.

He noted that the volume of prepared products may exceed domestic demand and that some of the supply may need to be redirected to other markets.

Authorities are working to ensure that the domestic supply remains available and that products prepared for the domestic market are not redirected entirely to export markets.

Source: Nashaniva